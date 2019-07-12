'He used to hate Damo for whatever reason' - Ex-Town stopper Murphy opens up about playing under Keane

Roy Keane was a controversial figure at Portman Road. Picture: PA SPORT PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town keeper Brian Murphy has given a fascinating insight into the managerial style of Roy Keane while he was in the hotseat at Portman Road.

According to punditarena.com, Murphy was speaking at the Gaultier GAA 'Resilience Forum' when he opened up about his time playing under the Manchester United and Ireland legend.

And he revealed that, while he found Keane 'incredible' to work for, defender Damien Delaney probably doesn't feel the same way.

He said: "Roy is Roy, he was incredible to work under and highly opinionated. We had a couple of Irish lads in the dressing room. I used to feel for Damien Delaney at times.

"He used to hate Damo for whatever reason. Damo was a bit flash, he used to wear the baseball cap on backward and the American football jersey and they are from across the river from each other in Cork.

"After a game, if Damo made a mistake, Roy would be the first one to go for him and would absolutely hammer him. He would destroy him."

Murphy, who made 25 appearances for Town between January 2010 and August 2011, also gave an insight into what it was like in the dressing room with Keane.

Brian Murphy in action for Ipswich Town. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING Brian Murphy in action for Ipswich Town. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

He said: "We played Leicester away and we'd played unbelievably well in the first half. We drew the game, we were awful in the second half and were hanging on by the skin of our teeth. It was night and day between the first and second half.

You may also want to watch:

"We were in the dressing room and we were all sitting in one corner. Roy's chats could go on for 45-minutes after a game.

"The drug testers were in. As anyone who has been drug tested in sport knows, once the drug-tester introduces himself to you, they have to stay with you or you have to be in their sight the whole period of time until you finish giving your sample.

"Roy is doing his team-talk and going around to a couple of lads and, rightly or wrongly, he was talking to one lad from London who was 19 and said 'look, I don't think you are going to make it in the game. I don't see you being consistent enough, you will probably be back in London next year doing drive-by shootings with your friends'.

"We are all sitting there, 'Holy God'.

Damien Delaney was apparently not popular with Roy Keane in his time at Town. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING Damien Delaney was apparently not popular with Roy Keane in his time at Town. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

"Roy went on 'one week I look at you and you're controlling the game, the next week I can't find you on the pitch, but it's OK because I don't blame you, I blame your parents for the way they brought you up'.

"It depends how the lad takes it but everyone is different. The last lad he went to, (he said) 'do you want to be a footballer, or do you want to collect piss for a living like that fella?' And all you see is the drug tester in the corner and the poor fella didn't know what was going on.

"But that was Roy, he was so honest. He would rarely scream and shout at you, he was always talking to you and that always made it a bit more personal.

"You can handle someone getting into a shouting match with you, but when it's calculated and straight to your face, it's much harder to take."

Keane left his post as assistant boss at Nottingham Forest last month. He was at one time the favourite for the Doncaster Rovers job, but that went to Darren Moore earlier this week.