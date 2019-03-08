Sunday Snap: Norwood's on the beers, 50 up for Town and Ed Sheeran's new Ipswich shirt design

James Norwood celebrates his first Ipswich Town goal at London Road (main) and online (right). Inset is Ed Sheeran's Ipswich shirt. Picture: PAGEPIX/ITFC/TEDDYSPHOTOSINSTAGRAM Archant

Andy Warren looks back at the lighter side of Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw with Peterborough.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix Ltd Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix Ltd

Setting out a stall

As this game entered its final minutes, colleague Stuart Watson and myself began to discuss what should appear in this column.

Ipswich were losing at the time, as they did on many, many occasions last season when the Sunday Snap was born.

Should it reflect the disappointment of defeat or, in this case frustration of a draw? No, we decided.

Come disappointing draw, harsh defeat or miserable loss, this column will look at the lighter, more quirky, sides of matchday.

Football is supposed to be fun, after all, and if you can't smile through the rain clouds as the team you follow around the country fail to do the business, then what's the point?

Typically this gets written late on a Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday morning following long away days, so the lighter the better, too.

Hopefully, though, there will be plenty of wins to enjoy come 6am on a Sunday morning.

John Wark at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough v Ipswich game Picture Pagepix Ltd John Wark at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough v Ipswich game Picture Pagepix Ltd

Town's 50 not out

All that being said… here's a negative stat.

This game marks the 50th league match in succession in which the Blues have failed to win by more than a single goal.

You have to go back to the back end of the 2017/18 campaign, when Ipswich beat Reading 4-0 under Bryan Klug's management, to find the last.

I've got a funny feeling that run may just come to an end soon.

Peterborough's Mr Posh mascot Picture Pagepix Ltd Peterborough's Mr Posh mascot Picture Pagepix Ltd

Mascot mayhem

You will not find a more bizarre/wonderful group of mascots than those belonging to Peterborough United.

Mick Jones has been the iconic Mr Posh for more than 25 years. As well as being Mr Posh, Mick, a father of three, is well known for being in a band 'the Big Four' where he played bass guitar and was lead singer, while also performing as a solo singer in and around Peterborough.

'Miss Posh' is also now a thing. Jess Weaver plays that role and is significantly younger than Mr Posh. It's unclear what their relationship is supposed to be.

Peterborough's Peter Burrow rabbit mascot Picture Pagepix Ltd Peterborough's Peter Burrow rabbit mascot Picture Pagepix Ltd

Then there was a rabbit called Peter Burrow who spent the entire game whirling a carrot around his head, as well as two construction workers as part of Peterborough's sponsorship from skip company Mick George.

Ipswich captain Luke Chambers looked bemused by it all when he had his pre-match photo taken.

A familiar face

As far as I'm aware, there was only one man inside London Road yesterday afternoon who has scored a goal in a Championship play-off semi-final.

And he wasn't on the pitch or either bench.

Paul Anderson, who of course raised the Portman Road roof with his goal against Norwich in 2015, was in the away end at London Road yesterday afternoon.

Sadly there's no video footage of him celebrating former team-mate Chambers' equaliser but there is this shot of the back of his head.

Town legend John Wark was also in the crowd this weekend. Oh how Ipswich could use his goals from midfield.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLL!!!!



NORS IS OFF THE MARK pic.twitter.com/2fzTiHT7Cg — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) August 17, 2019

Norwood (3:16) on the beers

While James Norwood will be extremely frustrated this wasn't used twice during the course of yesterday afternoon, owing to his penalty miss, the fact the first of his 'goal GIFs' was revealed was a real joy. For those interested, GIF stands for Graphics Interchange Format - so there you go.

Anyway, back to Norwood.

His first Ipswich Town goal saw him channel his inner Stone Cold Steve Austin (a former wrestler) as he thumped two cans of San Miguel together before pouring the frothy contents into his mouth and over his face.

He's got a few more planned and we're reliably informed they're stunners.

By contrast, Chambers' goal was greeted with a GIF of the skipper crossing his arms with a serious look on his face. He was less keen to get involved.

As I've said before, Cole Skuse's is by far the best. It'll be worth the wait if it ever comes.

Huge fan of this from Toney, knowing full well he was offside #pufc #itfc pic.twitter.com/3iar679tg6 — Eddie ⚽️ (@E_Sure91) August 17, 2019

Toney's offside whack

Without doubt the highlight of my day was watching Ivan Toney thump the ball out of play deep into the second half.

He was meandering back from an offside position as Chambers let the ball run on and, rather than simply letting Town pick up possession, Toney decided to whack the ball across the pitch and into the crowd in order to waste a bit of time. At that point he was obviously given offside.

Chambers wasn't happy but there's nothing wrong with that in the rule book.

I enjoyed it, anyway.

Divided loyalties

If online slot machines aren't your thing and you prefer Suffolk-based singer-songwriters or hold a deep love of mathematics, then Ed Sheeran may just have an answer for your.

On sale this week will be a special Ed Sheeran Ipswich Town shirt, with the Magical Vegas logo replaced by that of the singer's latest album, Divide.

The Framlingham-based star is opening a pop-up shop on Buttermarket in advance of his gigs in the town next weekend.

He calls himself an Ipswich Town fan (although he has been known to claim to be a Chelsea supporter) but won't be making the trek to Bolton next weekend in favour of hanging out with thousands of people in Chantry Park.

Where's the commitment?