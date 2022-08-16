5 fantastic village shops to visit in Suffolk

Five of the best village shops to visit in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

From freshly baked good to homemade gifts, Suffolk really is spoilt for choice when it comes to brilliant village shops.

Village shops are at the heart of most communities around the county, with many providing a welcoming face during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are five amazing village shops you should visit in the county.

1. Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen

The award-winning east Suffolk deli shop was recently included in an article by The Sunday Times highlighting a new wave of grocery stores in the country.

The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen has won the Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Award 2022 for the East Anglian Region - Credit: Archant

The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen, near Woodbridge, began in Covid lockdown and has grown into a business that is receiving national attention regularly.

Having started as a side project of The Dog at Grundisburgh, the deli moved in to a permanent home in the Suffolk village in 2021.

2. Sproughton Community Shop

You might have spotted the Sproughton Community Shop if you ever use the cut-through for the A14, with advertising outside for cake, sausage rolls and pies.

Jane Rogers, volunteer at Sproughton community shop. - Credit: Archant

The shop is attached to a stunning tithe barn which dates back to the 1600s and is run by a group of 20 volunteers.

3. The Railway Farm Shop

Based in Benhall, near Saxmundham, the Railway Farm Shop was recently named as one of the best farm shops in the country.

The Railway Farm Shop near Saxmundham has been named as one of the best in the UK - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Railway Farm Shop offers a vegetable box scheme that involves deliveries.

It is registered as a community interest company and has a community enrichment scheme – including dig days, coffee mornings and free boxes to those in food poverty.

4. Posy

The little shop in Lavenham is a great place to find original artwork, accessories and gifts.

Posy, Lavenham. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

The shop first opened in 2016 and is popular with not just locals but people outside the historic Suffolk village.

5. Coddenham Community Shop

The Coddenham Community Shop includes a gift section and café and has been open since 2019.

Rod Stanley-Bell, volunteer at Coddenham Community Shop - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It is run by a team of dedicated volunteers after the previous shop owners decided to retire.