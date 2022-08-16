5 fantastic village shops to visit in Suffolk
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
From freshly baked good to homemade gifts, Suffolk really is spoilt for choice when it comes to brilliant village shops.
Village shops are at the heart of most communities around the county, with many providing a welcoming face during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are five amazing village shops you should visit in the county.
1. Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen
The award-winning east Suffolk deli shop was recently included in an article by The Sunday Times highlighting a new wave of grocery stores in the country.
The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen, near Woodbridge, began in Covid lockdown and has grown into a business that is receiving national attention regularly.
Having started as a side project of The Dog at Grundisburgh, the deli moved in to a permanent home in the Suffolk village in 2021.
2. Sproughton Community Shop
You might have spotted the Sproughton Community Shop if you ever use the cut-through for the A14, with advertising outside for cake, sausage rolls and pies.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk village named among poshest places to live in UK
- 2 When and where will the thunderstorms hit Suffolk?
- 3 Woman in 70s dies in hospital after serious crash in east Suffolk
- 4 Flood alert issued for coastal towns
- 5 'I'd bet on Ipswich to get promoted' - Burton assistant praises Town
- 6 Thieves break into garden and steal hot tub
- 7 Woodbridge café adds extra outside seats due to high demand from customers
- 8 Chasing a treble, style shift and potential debut - Burton v Ipswich talking points
- 9 Suffolk councillor can stay in role despite bribery sentence
- 10 Army carries out controlled explosion of bomb after garden centre evacuated
The shop is attached to a stunning tithe barn which dates back to the 1600s and is run by a group of 20 volunteers.
3. The Railway Farm Shop
Based in Benhall, near Saxmundham, the Railway Farm Shop was recently named as one of the best farm shops in the country.
The Railway Farm Shop offers a vegetable box scheme that involves deliveries.
It is registered as a community interest company and has a community enrichment scheme – including dig days, coffee mornings and free boxes to those in food poverty.
4. Posy
The little shop in Lavenham is a great place to find original artwork, accessories and gifts.
The shop first opened in 2016 and is popular with not just locals but people outside the historic Suffolk village.
5. Coddenham Community Shop
The Coddenham Community Shop includes a gift section and café and has been open since 2019.
It is run by a team of dedicated volunteers after the previous shop owners decided to retire.