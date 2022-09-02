7 of the best restaurants in Suffolk picked by readers

Seven of the most popular restaurants in Suffolk according to our readers - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk is home to a number of places to go for a fine dine experience.

We asked our readers to tell us their favourite places to eat out in the county.

Here are seven names that came up on a number of occasions.

Weeping Willow

Those visiting the Weeping Willow are in for a treat as not only does the restaurant offer great food, but is also the perfect place for a picture.

The award-winning Suffolk pub was named the 'most Instagrammable' in the county and has seen guests arrive by helicopter.

The Weeping Willow is known to have incredible desserts and a menu full of options.

Where: 39 Bury Rd, Barrow Hill, Barrow, Bury Saint Edmunds IP29 5AB

The Greyhound, Lavenham

Located in the historic village of Lavenham, The Greyhound was a popular choice among our readers.

The menu at the Lavenham Greyhound has been designed in a small plate format with influences from all over Europe.

Jo Baker said "love it there".

Where: 97 High Street, Lavenham, CO10 9PZ

Watson and Walpole

TV presenter Ruth Watson's latest venture in Framlingham town centre opened its doors in 2020.

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole pictured at Watson & Walpole in 2020 just before it opened - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The popular Italian restaurant was given the green light to expand to improve the experience of its diners.

A passing glance offers little substance to what lays within. But beyond the clean lines, simple table settings and rustic menus is certainly more than meets the eye.

Kristy Johnson said the restaurant "is delicious and the service is second to none".

Where: 3 Church St, Framlingham, Woodbridge IP13 9BQ

Prince of India

Another Framlingham restaurant that is popular with our readers is the Prince of India.

Using only the very best ingredients for all their meals the restaurant offers their own specialities to create unique meals for their visitors.

Where: 18 Market Hill, Framlingham, Woodbridge IP13 9BB

Unruly Pig

Named as the best gastropub in the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs 2022 list, the Unruly Pig was a popular choice among readers.

The Sunday roast served up at the award-winning Suffolk pub was also recently named one of the nation's best

Visitors are able to choose from a number of traditional British dishes.

Where: Orford Road, Bromeswell, Woodbridge IP13 6TA

Ufford Crown

Benefiting from a spacious restaurant, a cosy bar and stylish lounge area, the Ufford Crown was a name that popped up on more than one occasion when our readers were asked for their favourite Suffolk restaurant.

With a deliciously puffed Yorkshire pudding, the Ufford Crowns roast is fit for King - Credit: Ufford Crown

There is also a terrace and a garden at the rear where visitors can enjoy the last of the summer sun.

Where: High St, Ufford, Woodbridge IP13 6EL

No 10, Lavenham

With owners priding themselves on giving each customer a friendly and warm welcome Number 10 Wine Bar and Kitchen is firm favourite among the people of Suffolk.

The restaurant was described as an "absolute asset to the village" by our food editor.

Chrissie Faires described the restaurant as "fab".

Where: 10 Lady St, Lavenham, Sudbury CO10 9RA