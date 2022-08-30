Why Suffolk is the best place in the UK for fish and chips - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Whether you are by the coast or out and about in the town, you are never far away from a fish and chip shop in Suffolk.

From award-winning fish and chip shops to personal favourites, Suffolk is home to so many fantastic chippies.

Here are some of the reasons why Suffolk is the best place for fish and chips in the UK.

Award-winning fish and chip shops

Suffolk is home to a number of award-winning fish and chip shops.

Codfellas in Ipswich recently won its fourth-straight Good Food Awards Gold Seal.

Ozzie Bozdag, owner of CodFellas in Chantry - Credit: Archant

The shop, owned by Ozzie Bozdag, was also named the fish and chip shop of the year for Suffolk at the London and South East Prestige Awards last summer.

The Codfather, which is known for its generous portion sizes has also received national recognition after it became the first chip shop in Suffolk to be given a Quality Award as part of a national scheme highlighting the top fish and chip shops in the UK.

Staff at The Codfather, Sudbury. Left to right, Adnam Koc, Yunnus Aslun and Aplastan Koksal. - Credit: Archant

The Sudbury shop, which was so popular it had to expand into the unit next door, boasts an extensive menu.

Fish and chips by the coast

Is there anything better than eating fish and chips by the coast? They don't get any fresher than that.

Aldeburgh Fish & Chip Shop regularly attracts crowds in the summer - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Aldeburgh Fish & Chip Shop was named as one of the best in the UK by The Guardian.

The list focused on spots by the sea where hungry coastal visitors can perch on the beach or on a sea wall to enjoy their food whilst taking in the fresh air and views.

Walks with a fish and chip pitstop

With the weather being as good as it has been recently many people have been venturing out on walks all over the county.

Suffolk is littered with chippies, all ready to provide golden fish and fried potatoes to tired walkers.

After a walk around the River Deben you can stop by the Cumberland Fish Bar, in Cumberland street, Woodbridge or in Melton you can visit the Melton Fish Bar in Station Road.

Popular with celebrities

One fish and chip shop in the county has received high praise from a certain Suffolk superstar.

Ed Sheeran took to social media to show his love for the Framlingham Fish Bar in his home town.

The Shape of You singer described the fish and chip shop as "amazing as ever".







