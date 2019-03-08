The big names who are set to perform in Suffolk this year

Concert-goers are spoilt for choice this year with a number of iconic artists set to fill Portman Road, Henham Park and Thetford Forest.

We have put together a guide of the big names set to appear in Suffolk this summer.

Portman Road, Ipswich

Rod Stewart - Friday, June 7: Kicking off the hurrah is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, Sir Rod Stewart. The phenomenon is returning to Ipswich for the first time in 12 years - it will be the third time the star has performed in the town. Demand for the tickets have been huge, concert promoters have revealed. The British rock singer/songwriter has sold more than 100m records worldwide so it is going to be packed show in terms of tracks. Tickets can be purchased here and start at £62.

Newmarket Nights, Newmarket Racecourses

Each sumemr the west Suffolk racecourse hosts a series of afternoon races followed by a music act. And this summer Nile Rodgers and Chic are opening the bill.

Nile Rodgers and Chic - Saturday, June 8: Starting the summer spectacular on a high is the legendary Nile Rodgers and talented band Chic. It would appear the gifted musicians can’t get enough of Newmarket with them thrilling fans at the gig last year too. Read our review here: Nile Rodgers, Newmarket Nights review: ‘He is still a force to be reckoned with’If you missed out last time on hearing the Grammy award-winning composer sing Good Times, Everybody Dance and Le Freak. Now is your chance to get it booked up, you can purchase tickets here from £31.90.

Madness - Friday, June 21: Fans will have to fetch their baggy trousers as the chart-topping 80s group Madness returns to the racecourse. The iconic band which combines a number of genres including ska, reggae and mowtown last performed at the venue in 2015.Tickets can be brought from £47.30 on the website here.

Kaiser Chiefs - Friday, June 28: Get ready to shout Ruby as Brit Award-winning band Kaiser Chiefs are set to make the crowd erupt. Fans can expect to hear the tracks which made them which include I Predict A Riot, Oh My God and Everyday I Love You Less and Less. Tickets are still up for grabs starting at a price of £31.90 here.

Thriller - Friday, July 19: An unmissable show for Michael Jackson fans will add glitz and glamour to the summer line-up. The show will take concert lovers on an electrifying visual and audio journey with over two hours of non-stop hits. Ticket prices start at £27.50 and can be purchased here.

Rudimental - Friday, July 26: The energetic drum and bass band Rudimental will impress fans after they have spent an afternoon watching horse racing. The talented four-piece group has sold more than 4.3 million singles in the UK and have worked with Suffolk star Ed Sheeran on their global hit Lay It All On Me. More recently they worked with James Arthur on the track Sun Comes Up which spent eight weeks in the Top 10 official chart.

Tickets to party alongside Rudimental start from £27.50.

Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra - Friday, August 2: Experience a taste of Ibiza without the need of a passport with Pete Tong’s Newmarket playlist. In 2019 the show will see new re-imagined tracks which will soon be featured on their third record, fused together with incredible visual effects and music technology.Tickets can be brought from £35.20.

Bananarama - Friday, August 9: British vocal duo Bananarama, who have a career spreading across three decades, will take to the stage on August 9. The stars have released 10 albums and sold 30 million records, including hits such as Venus and Cruel Summer. Concert-goers can expect to hear all the classics as well as songs from their first studio album in 10 years, In Stereo. Ticket prices start at £29.70 and can be brought here.

Years and Years - Friday, August 16: Over the last nine years this group have gone from strength to strength - their popular hits include If You’re Over Me, Shine and Desire. The group consists of lead singer Olly Alexander and band mates Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkmen. The talented trio have played at Latitude Festival in the past but Newmarket will be a first. Pick up your tickets for as little as £28.60 here.

Latitude, Henham Park

The extremely popular Southwold festival will take place from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21.

George Ezra - Friday, July 19: The first headliner to grace the stage will be Brit Award winner George Ezra who has become a household name with his hits Shotgun, Paradise and Budapest. The singer-songwriter will fill the Obelisk Arena on the Friday night of the festival.

Snow Patrol - Saturday, July 20: International stars Snow Patrol are set to rock out on the Saturday night as the second headline act. Fans can expect to hear tracks from their new album Wildness as well as the classics Chasing Cars, Run and You’re All I Have.

Lana Del Rey - Sunday, July 21: Flying in from America to close the festival in style is the goddess that is Lana Del Rey. The star has been in the lime light since 2007 and is best known for her album Born To Die which sold a whopping seven million copies worldwide.

There are still a number of acts set to be announced but also joining the headliners are Chvrches, Sigrid and Loyle Carner.

Over in the comedy tent the headliners include Jason Manford, Michelle Wolf and Mark Watson.

Festival lovers can purchase tickets for the whole weekend or for an individual day.

The total cost for a weekend ticket including postage and admin fees is £225.20. Tickets for individual days cost £91.

For more information visit the official Latitude website here.

Chantry Park, Ipswich

Suffolk sensation Ed Sheeran will perform for four days over the August bank holiday. The star will fill Chantry Park with ‘Sheerios’ on August 23, 24, 25 and 26. The Ipswich shows will close his 51-date world tour, and by his side supporting him will be The Darkness, Lewis Capaldi, and Passenger. We have put together a guide of all the details about the concert here. August 26 is the only date with tickets still available you can purchase them here from £82.50.

The Regent, Ipswich

Michael Ball - May 6: Over at The Regent big names start appearing as early as May 6 with national treasure Michael Ball performing his studio album Coming Home To You. Tickets are selling fast so fans of the star will need to act fast - ticket prices start at £43 and can be found here.

Katherine Jenkins - May 23: The Ipswich Regent will be filled with the angelic voice of Katherine Jenkins in May. Concert-goers can expect to hear the latest album from the sensation Guiding Light. You can get your hands on tickets for £32.50 here.

Jane McDonald - September 20: The delightful Jane McDonald is returning to The Regent after she sold out last September. The TV Star wowed the crowds so much at her last gig in the town she was rewarded with a standing ovation, and now she is back for more. If you missed out last time make sure you don’t make the same mistake this time - buy your tickets now. Check out our review here.

Aled Jones and Russell Watson - October 3 - Enjoy a night of pure excellence with powerhouses Aled and Russell. The two are winners of a number of prestigious awards, have achieved record breaking sales, and now they want to spend the evening with you. You can pick up tickets here - prices range from £32.50 to £58.

Dido - December 5: I won’t go, I won’t sleep, and I can’t breathe until I get my hands on Dido tickets. Noughties singer-songwriter Dido is set to wave her White Flag for fans at The Ipswich Regent this December. This will be the star’s first tour in 15 years and will see her performing her much loved tracks Thank You, Here With Me, and Life For Rent. Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday, March 15 on the venues website alternatively you can call 01473 433100.

Forest Live, Thetford

Over in Thetford four big names will excite audiences over the summer.

Foals - Thursday June 20: Kicking off the four-day delight is rock band Foals who are known for their hits Inhaler, Spanish Sahara, My Number.

The band who have a career that stretches over more than a decade and have won awards from NME and Q Award. Fans can get tickets here for £43.95.

Jess Glynne - Saturday June 22: The English rose which is Jess Glynne will be filling High Lodge in June. The star who has won a Grammy Award soared to fame in 2014 when she featured as an artist on Rather Be by Clean Bandit and My Love by Route 94. More recently she put on a superb performance of her latest track Thursday at the Brit Awards with female vocalist H.E.R. Tickets for the concert are currently sold out but you can join the waiting list here.

Paul Weller - Friday, June 21: It is no surprise Paul Weller has sold out his Thetford Forest event with a career which dates back to 1977. The talented musician was a member of popular punk rock band The Jam and has gone on to create 14 solo albums. If you would like to be put on the waiting list for tickets visit the website here.

Stereophonics - Sunday, June 23: One of Britain’s best live bands will spend the evening in Thetford on June 23. The Brit Award winners have sold out their date but fans are welcome to join the waiting list here.The groups most successful hits include Have a Nice Day, Dakota and Just Looking.