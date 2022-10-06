'Sleepy' Suffolk village named one of the most beautiful in the UK

Orford has been named as one of the most beautiful villages in the UK - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk village has been named among the most beautiful in the UK by a national newspaper.

Orford, which has plenty of places to stay, eat and enjoy, was highlighted by The Telegraph.

Commissioning editor for the Telegraph Lucy Aspden said: "Orford in Suffolk is dominated by a 90-foot keep, which is all that remains of a 12th-century castle built by Henry II.

"This sleepy old port, with its 14th-century church of St Bartholomew, is protected by the long land-spit of Orford Ness, owned by the National Trust."

The historic village also recently featured in the BBC Two programme Villages by the Sea.

During the show host and archaeologist Ben Robinson said the remote village is a "place rich with myths and legends" as he explored the church of St Bartholomew and the history of the Kings Head Inn pub.

The village also featured on the list of most beautiful places to live in the UK earlier in the year by the popular luxury traveller magazine Conde Nast Traveller.

Orford is also a popular place for astronomical photographers with great pictures of the Milky Way being taken over the coast.

Walberswick, which was recently named as one of the most poshest places to live in the UK, was also listed as one of the most beautiful villages in the UK by the Telegraph.