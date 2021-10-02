Jailed in September: The Suffolk criminals locked up last month

Published: 6:00 AM October 2, 2021

A number of criminals have been locked up at Suffolk's courts in the last month - Credit: Suffolk police

A man who threatened to kill his partner in Newmarket and a teenager who led police on a chase in Ipswich are among the criminals put behind bars in Suffolk in September.

Motorist wrecks Audi after late-night police chase

The wrecked Audi which Jason Nicholls crashed in Norwich Road, Ipswich - Credit: Chester Ward

Jason Nicholls ignored attempts by police officers to pull him over before crashing in Norwich Road in Ipswich on July 24 this year, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

The Audi he was driving crashed into a pole before the 36-year-old was arrested.

Nicholls - who had 174 previous convictions - was banned from driving for 30 months and jailed for 12 months.

Violent alcoholic who threatened to 'do a Raoul Moat' and kill police

Phillip Old threatened to emulate Raoul Moat, who shot a police officer in 2010 - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Phillip Old threatened to kill police officers and emulate notorious gunman Raoul Moat, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The 40-year-old launched a series of threats before attempting to headbutt an officer following his arrest in connection with other matters in June.

Prosecutor Adam Norris said Old made reference to Raoul Moat, who shot a police officer in the north of England in 2010.

Old was handed a 22-week prison sentence.

Probation officer began relationship with client before lying to police

Suffolk probation officer Laura Nicholls, 29, began a sexual relationship with a client in June last year, with Ipswich Crown Court hearing her professionalism had gone "out of the window."

After the man was stopped driving Nicholls' car, she told police that she had never given him permission to take her vehicle.

Nicholls was jailed for a total of 12 months after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office.

Drink-driver seriously injured cyclist in crash

Benjamin Bond was twice the legal limit for alcohol when he got behind the wheel of his Toyota RAV4 on morning in March.

Ipswich Crown Court was told the 29-year-old hit a cyclist in Colchester before fleeing the scene.

The cyclist was left with serious injuries after the crash.

Bond was jailed for two years after admitting causing serious injury to Jayan Chandy by dangerous driving, drink driving and failing to stop after an accident.

Trio kidnapped and imprisoned a man over an unpaid debt

From left to right, Dominic McCardle, Ashley Stuhler and Selena Parker - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Dominic McCardale, Selena Parker and Ashley Stuhler were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court after kidnapping and imprisoning a man for six hours.

The court heard Parker became angry and upset when the victim took money out of her bank account without permission.

The trio forced their victim to get into a car and kept him captive in a flat in The Elms, Brandon.

McCardle and Stuhler were each sentenced to three years and six months in jail, while Parker was handed a three-year sentence.

Man jailed after 85 dogs seized at Ipswich travellers' site

Stacy Humphrys was jailed by magistrates after 85 dogs were seized at an Ipswich travellers' site - Credit: Suffolk police

Stacy Humphrys was arrested after more than 80 dogs were seized from West Meadows travellers' site in Ipswich in March.

The 34-year-old was charged with failing to fulfil his responsibility for the dogs under the Animal Welfare Act and two counts of breaching a disqualification imposed following a previous conviction.

Humphrys was jailed for a total of 14 weeks and banned from keeping dogs for life.

Pawn shop thief jailed after stealing iPads and iPhones

Anthony Pascoe was jailed for 22 weeks at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Anthony Pascoe appeared before Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing after admitting stealing more than £2,700 worth of goods from a Stowmarket pawn shop.

The 43-year-old was caught red-handed with electronics, including iPads and iPhones, that had been taken from the Trade Inn in November last year.

Pascoe was jailed for a total of 22 weeks, including 20 weeks for burglary and two weeks for breaching bail, plus a four-week concurrent sentence for assaulting an emergency worker.

Man threatened to kill partner in row on night out

Nathan Craig has been jailed for three years - Credit: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Nathan Craig grabbed his partner by the throat and threatened to kill her on a night out in Newmarket.

Ipswich Crown Court heard the 27-year-old had kicked, punched and bitten the woman before putting his hands round her neck.

Craig denied making a threat to kill, assault causing actual bodily harm and three offences of assault by beating.

He was jailed for three years.

Drug dealer found with cannabis worth £15,000 in car

Rushit Protoduari was stopped by officers in Suffolk police's Kestrel team in Lowestoft on September 17.

The 27-year-old was arrested after police discovered a bag containing around 2kg of cannabis, which had a street value of £15,000, in the vehicle.

Protoduari appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court, where he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class B drugs and money laundering.

He was handed a 26-week jail sentence by magistrates.

County lines runner found with drug users' contact details

Kasende Kasongo was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk police

Kasende Kasongo appeared before Ipswich Crown Court in connection with county lines drug offences in Bury St Edmunds and Basildon.

Kasongo pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The court heard officers found a list of Essex and Suffolk-based class A drug users' contact details in Kasongo's possession.

The 29-year-old was jailed for six years.

Man who had sex with schoolgirl 'stole her childhood'

James Stannard has been jailed for seven and a half years - Credit: Suffolk Police

Trimley St Mary man James Stannard targeted a vulnerable girl who had been bullied at school, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Brian Reece, prosecuting, said on one occasion Stannard had sex with the girl in a room at a Premier Inn while another teenager was in the room.

The 43-year-old admitted having penetrative sexual activity with a child, attempting to pervert the course of justice and child abduction.

An impact statement read in court heard that Stannard had stolen the girl's childhood.

Stannard was jailed for seven and a half years.

Teenager jailed after leading police on high-speed chase

Michael Garnham, 19, led police on a high-speed chase through the streets of Ipswich while only holding a provisional licence.

Garnham was told by Colin Reeve, chair of the bench at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, that it was "the worst example of dangerous driving I have ever dealt with".

Garnham's Audi was clocked at speeds of more than 60mph in a 30mph zone in February this year.

He was sentenced to six months in prison.

Thief jailed for string of offences

Sean Abrey was arrested and charged in connection with theft from a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle in Bury St Edmunds in May.

The 34-year-old then agreed for 18 other offences to be taken into account, including 11 instances of interfering with vehicles in the Bell Meadow area of the town on the same evening.

Abrey was sentenced to 18 weeks in jail and ordered to carry out unpaid work for 100 hours within the next 12 months at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.