Filming for popular ITV show TOWIE to take place at Suffolk pub

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:53 PM June 21, 2022
the anchor, nayland

Filming will take place at The Anchor Inn in Stoke-by-Nayland this week - Credit: Archant

Film crews will be in Suffolk this week as recording for The Only Way Is Essex takes place.

It is understood that the filming will take place at The Anchor Inn in Stoke-by-Nayland on Thursday, June 23. 

It is unclear which stars will be involved with the filming at the pub, but film crews are expected to be in the area all day. 

It is the latest round of filming taking place in the region in 2022 which has included a new Netflix Film featuring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan at Elveden Hall earlier in the year. 

Stars of TOWIE were also spotted filming on the Norfolk/Suffolk border for a Halloween special in 2017

Cast members from the popular show were in East Anglia shooting the seasonal episode and were understood to be staying at Hockwold Hall in Hockwold Cum Wilton.

Suffolk is becoming a more and more popular filming destination as the county had its "busiest year to date" for filming in the region, according to Screen Suffolk. 

ITV has been approached for a comment. 


