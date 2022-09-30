Part of plans that could see Stowmarket and Stowupland merge approved

A visualisation of Crest Nicholson and J W Diaper and Sons plans for 258 homes in Stowmarket. - Credit: Crest Nicholson / Thrive Architects

Part of plans for over 550 homes in Stowmarket which would see the gap between the town and Stowupland close have been approved.

Outline permission for up to 300 homes from St Phillips Land were approved while Crest Nicholson's proposals for a further 258 homes were deferred following a raft of concerns raised by the Mid Suffolk Development Control Committee.

The plans for up to 300 homes are set to be built on over 32 acres of land at Ashes Farm - while Crest Nicholson hope to build the further 258 properties on land off Stowupland Road - known as Diapers Farm.

The plans were discussed at the committee on Thursday September 29.

St Phillips Lands agents suggested that open green space would be included to stop the merging of Stowupland and Stowmarket.

However, councillor Keith Welham was concerned that due to other plans being accepted in nearby fields if the developments were to go ahead the gap would disappear.

Councillor Keith Welham raised the issue that accepting the plans would see the gap between Stowmarket and Stowupland disappear. - Credit: Archant

Stowupland Parish Council Planning Officer said: "I think Stowupland will be pleased that the application has been deferred for the developer to review and revise their plans hopefully any new plans will have a gap at the corner of the site by the roundabout and not the large three storey block of flats.

"This would help keep Stowupland's identity as a village and not a suburb of Stowmarket."

Although under different developers, a joint statement from St Phillips Land and Crest Nicholson says they are "collectively contributing" towards provision to support the new homes.

The first application discussed at the meeting was the St Philips Land plans for up to 300 homes.

The plans were originally recommended for approval in July – however, the decision was deferred following traffic concerns.

An agent for the project who was speaking at the meeting urged committee members to approve the scheme and said that previous issues "have been dealt with."

The site for the Crest Nicholson plans is just over 22 acres. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Although some committee and ward members expressed concern over the infrastructure in the area being able to support the development - the vote for the development ended in a unanimous backing from the committee.

Following the decision around St Phillips Land's plans, Crest Nicholson and J W Diaper and Sons' project was discussed by the committee - the application was for full planning permission.

The scheme - for land off Stowupland Road, known as Diapers Farm, includes 91 affordable homes.

Councillors expressed a number of concerns over the project and unanimously decided to defer the project - with issues over the design and layout, inadequate parking, cycle routes and safety and the impact of crossings on the site all lodged.

Planning officers will now meet with Crest Nicholson who will return their revised plans to the committee, which could be a matter of weeks.