East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 buckling in heat as police urge drivers to take care on road

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:36 AM July 19, 2022
The A14 has become uneven in the hot weather

The A14 has become uneven in the hot weather - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Part of the A14 near Suffolk's border with Cambridgeshire has become uneven after the sweltering temperatures continue. 

The section has become uneven near Newmarket, with officers urging drivers to take caution when approaching the section of road. 

A section of the A14 between Swaffham Bulbeck and Stow cum Quy was closed overnight to allow for emergency repairs to take place.

The first-ever red weather warning is currently in place for west Suffolk with temperatures expected to reach close to 40C today. 

In a tweet Cambridgeshire Police said: "No, the A14 is not being turned into a skatepark… unfortunately the road surface isn’t coping well in this heat.

"Highways are assessing the surface on the A14 westbound at Bottisham and advising people to approach with caution."

It comes after the A140 was closed last month due to the road becoming unsafe for motorists in hot weather. 

