E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - Round Five: Test your knowledge of the Blues’ home... Portman Road

PUBLISHED: 06:00 19 April 2020

Ipswich Town quiz

Ipswich Town quiz

Archant

Get involved and test your Ipswich Town knowledge with our latest quiz on all things Blue.

There may not be any football to enjoy but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the competitive juices flowing with a thorough test of your Ipswich Town knowledge.

Our quizzes cover the players, managers, kits, games and fans of Ipswich Town, with something for everyone.

This week we look at Ipswich Town’s rivalry with Norwich City, with 20 teasing questions. If you have missed any of our previous quizzes, you can find them below.

You may also want to watch:

ROUND ONE: 40 Ipswich Town general knowledge teasers

ROUND TWO: 20 teasing questions on memorable Blue debuts

ROUND THREE: How good is your knowledge of Town’s Flying Dutchmen?

ROUND FOUR: The big East Anglian Derby Quiz

Let us know how you get on, either in the comments section below or on social media. Tweet us at @eadtsport24

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Debenhams announces closure of seven stores – Suffolk and Essex branches safe

The Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre is not included in the list of seven closures Picture: NEIL PERRY

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Debenhams announces closure of seven stores – Suffolk and Essex branches safe

The Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre is not included in the list of seven closures Picture: NEIL PERRY

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

The Big Ipswich Town Quiz - Round Five: Test your knowledge of the Blues’ home... Portman Road

Ipswich Town quiz

Personal Finance: Is my job secure after being furloughed?

Stephanie Hammond (inset) on your job security after furlough, Picture: Beatons/GettyImages

Google tracking shows where people in Suffolk have been during lockdown

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Seven die at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus as county case numbers rise

A further seven people have died at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: ARCHANT

Family of five left homeless after ‘hair dryer’ blaze destroys flat

Two families have been left homeless after a fire broke out in Colchester Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE
Drive 24