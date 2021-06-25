Town considering move for Birmingham striker Cosgrove

Published: 6:00 AM June 25, 2021

Birmingham striker Sam Cosgrove is under consideration as Ipswich Town bid to revamp their forward line this summer.

Cosgrove, 24, was linked with Town earlier in the week and we understand the Blues are indeed interested in the former Aberdeen player, who is on the club's list of striking options.

No move has been made at this stage but, as the summer goes on, Ipswich could make a formal approach for a player who enjoyed a prolific spell playing at Pittodrie.

He has struggled to adapt to English football, though, not scoring and making only two starts for Birmingham since making a January move, for a fee said to be in the region of £2million. There is a sense the St Andrew’s club would be willing to allow him to move on.

Cosgrove was prolific at Aberdeen - Credit: PA

Town are likely to be in the market for one or perhaps two strikers this summer, with only James Norwood remaining in the picture from last year’s Ipswich side.

Town CEO Mark Ashton has said he is hopeful of adding to the signings of Wes Burns and Lee Evans ‘fairly soon’, with the chief executive previously stating moves for up to five new players are ongoing.

It’s likely a striker will be one of those players, with goalkeepers Benjamin Siegrist and Ben Amos, winger Michael Jacobs and midfielder Matt Crooks known to be under consideration. The Blues are understood to have made significant progress on a move for West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper but it is not clear at this stage how big an impact the Baggies’ appointment of Valerien Ismael will have on the deal.

The Blues are not thought to have progressed interest in Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke, who is being heavily linked with Celtic, any further, while the Blues retain an interest in Accrington’s Colby Bishop but have not made an offer at this stage.

It’s also understood the Blues are not interested in signing St Johnstone striker Guy Melamed, despite being linked with him on a number of occasions by the Scottish media.