Coulson completes loan switch from Middlesbrough

Published: 7:35 PM August 9, 2021 Updated: 7:57 PM August 9, 2021

Ipswich Town have signed Hayden Coulson on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough. - Credit: ITFC

Hayden Coulson has joined Ipswich Town on a season-long loan from Championship club Middlesbrough.

The EADT and Ipswich Star revealed the Blues' interest in the versatile 23-year-old back in early July, with the protracted move now finally complete.

A former England U18 international, the quick and energetic youngster is primarily an attack-minded left-back but is also capable of playing as a winger or a No.10.

He was a regular in his breakthrough campaign at the Riverside under Jonathan Woodgate, being named the North East club's Young Player of the Season, but subsequently found his chances restricted under Neil Warnock.

Coulson will compete with Matt Penney at left-back, pushing Myles Kenlock further towards the exit door.

"It’s a pleasure to be here and I’m really looking forward to this experience,” he told the club website.

“It’s been pending for a couple of weeks and I’m really happy it’s over the line. I spoke to the gaffer and the conversation went really well.

“I feel like this is the perfect move for me because I want to gain a bit more experience and also help the club achieve what it wants to achieve.

“I watched the Morecambe game the other day and the fans were amazing. I’m looking forward to stepping out on the Portman Road pitch for the first time.”

Town boss Paul Cook added: “It’s been well documented that we’ve been tracking Hayden.

“Him and Matt Penney were our two main targets for that position, so we’re delighted to have him with us.

“He’s a really good lad and has valuable Championship experience. He’s a strong addition to the group and he wants to be here.”

Coulson is Town's second signing of the day, following on from the addition of former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards, and the 14th of a hectic summer transfer window.

Blues boss Cook will now turn his attentions to strengthening at centre-back and centre-midfield.

Town are reportedly 'set to hijack' Portsmouth's attempts to sign midfielder Joe Morrell from Championship club Luton Town, though other clubs have shown interest in the Welsh international.

Meanwhile, Flynn Downes is close to completing a move to Championship club Swansea City, their interest in the Town midfielder having being revealed by us last week.

It's understood the Blues have negotiated a fee close to £1.5m for the 22-year-old with the deal having the potential to climb above £2m with add-ons.

IPSWICH TOWN TRANSFER WINDOW

IN (14): Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisc), Lee Evans (Wigan, free), Rekeem Harper (West Brom, undisc), Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan), Vaclav Hladky (Salford, undisc), Matt Penney (Sheff Weds, free), Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon, free), Scott Fraser (MK Dons, undisc), George Edmundson (Rangers, undisc), Conor Chaplin (Barnsley, undisc), Louie Barry (Aston Villa, loan), Sone Aluko (Reading, free), Kyle Edwards (West Brom, free), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough, loan).

OUT (18): Andre Dozzell (QPR, £1m), Luke Chambers (Colchester, free), Gwion Edwards (Wigan, free), Cole Skuse (Colchester, free), James Wilson (Plymouth, free), David Cornell (contract terminated, joined Peterborough), Freddie Sears (Colchester, free), Alan Judge (Colchester, free), Oli Hawkins (Mansfield, undisc), Jack Lankester (Cambridge Utd, undisc), Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient, undisc), Stephen Ward (Walsall, free), Teddy Bishop (Lincoln, undisc), Harry Wright (Fleetwood, free), Adam Przybek (Wycombe, free), Tyreece Simpson (Swindon, loan), Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam (both released).

LOANS EXPIRED (6): Mark McGuinness, Luke Matheson, Josh Harrop, Keanan Bennetts, Luke Thomas, Troy Parrott.