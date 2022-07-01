Burns returns to Ipswich training after international summer

Wes Burns is back with the Ipswich Town squad following his summer exploits with Wales.

The Blues’ player-of-the-year was a late-call up to the Wales squad for a busy summer schedule, which saw him win three caps for his country during a period where Robert Page’s side secured their place at the World Cup in Qatar.

That meant he was given a break and was not required to join up with the Ipswich squad at the start of pre-season, missing the victory at Needham Market, but he has linked up with the squad today.

Town play Arsenal in a behind-closed-doors game tomorrow afternoon before heading to Loughborough for a training camp next week.

Speaking earlier this summer, Burns said he believed his extended season with Wales would help him hit the ground running when he returned to Ipswich.

“The one thing is that I don’t have to run on my own on the streets of Ipswich now, which is handy,” the 27-year-old said.

“I can come in here, work hard, and it will help towards next season because I don’t need to worry about my fitness.

“The training here has been pretty hard but also pretty handy for me.

“The standard of training here is what I aspire to be a part of every day. The work is hard but that’s exactly what you want it to be.”

Burns finished as Ipswich’s top scorer last season, swept the board at the end-of-season awards and was also named in the League One team-of-the-season.

He was rewarded with a new contract until the summer of 2025.