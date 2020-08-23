Town thrash U’s, Norwood latest and League One betting odds - Our most-read Ipswich stories of the week
Ipswich Town made three signings, finally got back to action and learned their League One fixtures this week - here’s our most-read stories from the past seven days.
Top of the pops this week was our coverage from Town’s first friendly of the season - a 5-0 win across two 75-minute games at Colchester United last Tuesday.
READ: Player reports: How all 26 Ipswich Town players performed at Colchester United
Next up was the news that the bookies think there are several teams other than Town more likely to win the League One title this season...
READ: Town are fourth favourites to win League One this season
Third was another update on the James Norwood saga...
READ: Signing Norwood on loan remains ‘a high priority’ for Dundee United
Next was another Norwood-related story - this time why he was missing at Colchester...
READ: Norwood missing from pre-season opener as striker continues injury rehab
And finally on our list for this week was an update on the swirling Kayden Jackson transfer rumours...
READ: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Birmingham and Stoke join race for Blues striker Jackson
