Town thrash U’s, Norwood latest and League One betting odds - Our most-read Ipswich stories of the week

Ipswich Town's return to action, the League One betting odds and James Norwood were all among our most-read Town stories of the week Archant

Ipswich Town made three signings, finally got back to action and learned their League One fixtures this week - here’s our most-read stories from the past seven days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Top of the pops this week was our coverage from Town’s first friendly of the season - a 5-0 win across two 75-minute games at Colchester United last Tuesday.

READ: Player reports: How all 26 Ipswich Town players performed at Colchester United

Next up was the news that the bookies think there are several teams other than Town more likely to win the League One title this season...

READ: Town are fourth favourites to win League One this season

Third was another update on the James Norwood saga...

READ: Signing Norwood on loan remains ‘a high priority’ for Dundee United

Next was another Norwood-related story - this time why he was missing at Colchester...

READ: Norwood missing from pre-season opener as striker continues injury rehab

And finally on our list for this week was an update on the swirling Kayden Jackson transfer rumours...

READ: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Birmingham and Stoke join race for Blues striker Jackson