9 award-winning pubs in Suffolk you need to check out
Suffolk is blessed with a huge range of pubs throughout the county - with many being recognised with awards for their fine food and drink.
Here are nine places which have picked up awards in recent years that are worth checking out.
1. The Bildeston Crown
Where: High Street, Bildeston IP7 7EB
Chris and Hayley Lee's pub near Ipswich has won a number of awards over the years - including being the only Suffolk venue named in the Good Hotel Guide's pubs with rooms list in 2019.
The High Street pub was also one of only two in the county to receive a coveted three AA Rosettes earlier this year.
The Bildeston Crown serves locally-sourced food from head chef Mr Lee and has 12 en-suite rooms.
2. The Grundisburgh Dog
Where: The Green, Grundisburgh IP13 6TA
Aptly named the Dog, this canine-cosy venue has taken the top spot in a number of pet-friendly awards over the last few years.
Eilir and Charles Rogers' village pub was crowned the most dog-friendly pub in East Anglia in 2019 by Rover, an award it won for the second year in a row.
Apart from being a welcome space for four-legged friends, the Dog also serves pub classics and runs a deli in the village's nearby Post Office.
3. The Unruly Pig
Where: Orford Road, Bromeswell, Woodbridge IP13 6TA
The Unruly Pig, managed by Brendan Padfield, fought off tough competition to be named the UK's best pub for food in the Great British Pub Awards 2021 in September.
Earlier in 2021 the Bromeswell pub was also was announced as the dining pub of the year in the Good Pub Guide.
Mr Padfield's pub serves British dishes with an Italian twist in the east Suffolk village near Woodbridge.
4. The Freston Boot
Where: Freston Hill, Freston, Ipswich IP9 1AB
Staff at the Shotley Peninsula pub were delighted earlier this year to learn the Boot had been named Suffolk pub of the year in the National Pub and Bar Awards.
The village pub was brought back to life in 2018 after several years of closure and boasts its own built-in cinema.
Much of the food served at the Boot is grown on-site, with steaks, salads and fish and chips among the most popular dishes.
5. The Wickhambrook Greyhound
Where: Nunnery Green, Wickhambrook, Newmarket CB8 8XS
This family-run country pub between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket is well-known for its Twenty One restaurant, with the Sunday lunches among the most popular meals on the menu.
The Greyhound's fine dining experience saw it crowned pub of the year in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2020.
6. The Tuddenham Mill
Where: High Street, Tuddenham, Newmarket IP28 6SQ
The Tuddenham Mill, a pub and hotel which dates back to the Domesday Book, was the second Suffolk venue to receive three AA Rosettes earlier this year.
Incorporating an 18th century mill into its design, the Mill was also named one of the nation’s most peculiar places to stay in the Good Hotel Guide 2020.
Chef Patron Lee Bye serves up food partly-grown in the venue's gardens, while guests stay in quirky hobbit-style huts in the meadow.
7. The Long Melford Swan
Where: Hall Street, Long Melford, Sudbury CO10 9JQ
This pub near Sudbury was chosen by the AA as the best restaurant with rooms in the country back in 2018.
Two rooms are above the pub itself, while one is above the neighbouring Duck Deli and four are found in the separate Melford House building.
Classic pub dishes like burgers, sirloin steaks and battered fish are among the most popular on the Swan's menu.
8. The Crown
Where: Park Street, Stoke-by-Nayland CO6 4SE
The Crown was among the Suffolk pubs awarded two AA Rosettes earlier this year and was named the best in the county in 2020's Good Pub Guide.
The inn was taken over by the Chestnut Group, which owns a number of historic pubs in East Anglia, in 2019.
An extensive food and drinks menu is on offer at the Crown, with the garden and outdoor tipis making it the go-to venue for summer evenings.
9. Oakes Barn
Where: St Andrew's Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 3PH
Nestled away near Bury St Edmunds town centre is Oakes Barn which was awarded West Suffolk pub of the year by CAMRA in 2020.
The pub was named after yarn merchant James Oakes who built the original building as a wool combing shed.
Today the free house is a social hub serving a range of craft beers and homemade food.