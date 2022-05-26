What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?

The iconic Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk this weekend - Credit: PA

The iconic Red Arrows will be soaring through Suffolk skies this weekend, but what times can we expect the famous jets?

According to Military Airshows, the flypast on Sunday, May 29, will see the iconic red planes pass over Felixstowe at about 11.25am.

It will then arrive in the skies above Halesworth at about 11.28am before heading over Norfolk on their way to back to their base in Scampton, Lincolnshire.

The RAF aerobatics display team will be visible over Felixstowe and Halesworth this Sunday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The flyover is part of the plane's pre-season practice.

Next month the nine jets will be in Suffolk skies once again over the Platinum Jubilee weekend with the Queen's flypast set to pass over the county.

The RAF aerobatics display team are also taking part in the 151st Clacton Airshow on August 25 and 26.

The Red Arrows took part in last year's event where they marked the coastal town show's 150th anniversary with a special half-hour acrobatic performance – leaving their classic trails of red, white and blue smoke.

The teams were seen flying over Suffolk's skies on a number of occasions last year as they were temporarily being based at a Norwich airbase.