Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars in August

Published: 11:50 AM September 1, 2021

L to R: Carl Bennett, Lee Binge, Kier Huxtable, Ferenc Szabo, and Wayne Taylor, were all sentenced in August - Credit: Suffolk police

More than 20 people were put behind bars in Suffolk last month, with a rapist and dine and dash fraudster among the 24 jailed.

Alan Rogers

Rogers has been jailed for eight months after walking away from a string of venues without paying for almost £2,500 worth of meals and hospitality.

Alan Rogers arriving at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

The 46-year-old ex-aerospace engineer, formerly of Market Place, Hadleigh, pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation at the same court in July.

Rogers and his partner were the first post-lockdown guests to stay at the Sugar Beat Eating House, in Swainsthorpe, near Norwich, but left without paying a balance of £824.95 for 10 nights' accommodation between July 10 and 20.

They then left the Lighthouse restaurant, in Aldeburgh, without paying a £136 bill on September 5, before walking out of the Marquis of Cornwallis, in Layham, near Hadleigh, without paying £97.80 on September 10.

There was also other incidents where Rogers left without paying the bill.

Florin Craciun and Eremia Mirea

The pair of thieves have been jailed after going on a week-long mobile phone shop burglary spree around Suffolk and north Essex.

Florin Craciun and Eremia Mirea appeared at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Craciun, 20, and Mirea, 19, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court via video link from Peterborough prison on Thursday, August 19.

The pair had previously admitted smashing their way into the O2 store in the Buttermarket, Bury St Edmunds, causing an estimated £4,500 in damage and stealing a number of items, at about 2am on April 29.

Craciun, of of Queens Road, Lowestoft, and Mirea, of Queens Road, Lowestoft, asked Judge Emma Peters to also take into consideration three other burglaries during the preceding few days.

Both men were sentenced to 12 months in a Young Offender Institution and will be liable for deportation at the end of their sentences.

Keiffer Sewell

An Ipswich man who raped a drunk woman at an 18th birthday party at a house in the town has been jailed for seven and a half years.

Keiffer Sewell has been jailed after being found guilty of rape - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Ipswich Crown Court was told that during the party, the woman was sick after having too much to drink and went upstairs to her bedroom.

Sewell went upstairs with the woman, undressed her and raped her.

The police were called after the woman complained that she had been raped.

Sewell, of Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, denied raping the woman, who is in her 20s, four years ago in 2017, when he was 19.

He will have to serve at least two-thirds of the sentence and will have to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

James Hall-Brunton and Carsten Lienan

The pair have been jailed for attempting to smuggle a boatload of Albanian nationals into the UK via the Suffolk coast.

Hall-Brunton, 4 and Lienan, 51 had previously admitted assisting unlawful immigration into the UK.

The court heard how Hall-Brunton, formerly of Middlesex but more recently of Paderborn, Germany, paid 4,750 Euros towards chartering a suitable boat and stood to make 15,000 Euros as a result of the operation.

Hall-Brunton and Lienan were each sentenced to 45 months' custody.

Karl Tulloch

A Suffolk prisoner who illegally used a mobile phone at HMP Highpoint has been handed a further two-year sentence.

Karl Tulloch, 35, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court after being charged with transmitting, or causing to transmit, any image or sound from inside a prison by electronic communication for simultaneous reception outside a prison last year.

He pleaded guilty to the offences on July 8 and was sentenced to a total of 15 months for four counts relating to the illegal phone use, plus a further nine months for the possession charge, to be served consecutively.

Christopher Southart and Kevin Parr

Christopher Southart and Kevin Parr were both sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court to a total of more than 12 years.

The pair were involved in the production of cocaine at a drug factory based at Camperdown scrapyard, in Flowton.

Southart, 35, of Valley Road, Harwich, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and was jailed for 98 months.

Parr, of Alexander Road, Harwich, was found with nine kilos of benzocaine, which was used as a cutting agent, and one kilo of cannabis.

The 60-year-old was found guilty after a trial of conspiracy to supply cocaine and he admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis. He was jailed for 54 months.

Ashmar Levy

Ashmar Levy admitted unlawful wounding on Monday and was jailed for three years at Ipswich Crown Court.

Levy, 26, of Burrell Road, Ipswich, hit a teenage girl over the head with a saucepan and then attacked her with a meat cleaver.

Levy also admitted breach of a suspended sentence and was jailed for a total of 36 months.

Russell Holman

Russell Holman admitted two offences under the Sexual Offences Act 2003 and was jailed for 28 months at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.

The 36-year-old mechanic, of Curlew Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to intentionally arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification between January 29 and February 21.

Holman thought he was going to meet a 13-year-old girl in Christchurch Park, but had actually been communicating with a covert police officer.

Wayne Taylor

Wayne Taylor, 31, of London Road, Ipswich was sentenced to 26 months on Thursday after admitting robbery and two counts of fraud.

Judge Emma Peters said the incident must have been "horrifically frightening" for the victim, adding: "When a woman sits in a car, alone, at night, she relies on those around her being decent human beings."

Carl Bennett

Carl Bennett, 33, of Feltwell Place, Haverhill was jailed for 28 months after being snared by an online paedophile hunter posing as a 13-year-old girl.

He will also be subject to a sexual harm prevention order and must sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Ferenc Szabo

Ferenc Szabo, of Copleston Road, Ipswich who forced the barrel of a gun into his wife's mouth and counted down from three has been jailed for four years.

The Hungarian-born 49-year-old was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court.

Kier Huxtable

Kier Huxtable, 80, of Stanford Road, Weeting was sentenced for the attempted murder of David Wright on October 11, 2019.

Kier Huxtable was jailed for 18 years at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

He admitted possessing a prohibited weapon, but denied attempted murder and was convicted by a jury within less than an hour.

Vasile Stefan, Daniela Stefan and Dudel Pitigoi

Vasile Stefan, Daniela Stefan and Dudel Pitigoi appeared in custody at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday morning after a fight broke out in Norwich Road shortly after 10.25am on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Judge David Pugh jailed Pitigoi, 55, of Dickens Road, for 20 months and Vasile Stefan 33, of Newson Street, for 17 months.

Lee Binge

Lee Binge, of Tulyar Walk, Newmarket was imprisoned for 56 months at Ipswich Crown Court.

Lee Binge was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

He admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possessing criminal property.

Simon Wright

The 27-year-old was found guilty of rape and sentenced to six years' imprisonment following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Wright had denied two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault against a woman at an address in Aldeburgh in June 2017.

Wright was accused of violently forcing himself upon the young woman.

Larry St Agne and Erdal Ozmen

These two men were jailed for a total of six-and-a-half years for producing more than 1,000 cannabis plants at an old care home.

Larry St Ange was convicted by a jury following a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

The 35-year-old had denied production of a class B drug after police discovered a cannabis factory across several floors of the former Old Rectory Care Home, in Spring Lane, Lexden, just outside Colchester, at the beginning of January.

Erdal Ozmen, 41, admitted the same charge before the trial began.

St Ange, of Shepherd’s Bush Road, in Hammersmith, who had claimed he was threatened into tending to the plants, was jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Ozmen, of Broadway Mews, Clapton Common, received a term of four years.

Daniel Eacott

A Felixstowe man who stabbed his father the day after police raided his home and found indecent images of children has been jailed for an additional 12 months.

Daniel Eacott was jailed for five years and four months for stabbing his father - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Daniel Eacott, 33, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison at Ipswich Crown Court in March for stabbing his father in the back with a steak knife on October 14, 2020.

But the day before the offence - October 13, 2020 - police executed a warrant at Eacott's Felixstowe home after an email address was linked to the property.

In total, police discovered 33 images of the most serious kind - category A - along with 38 at category B and 126 category C images