'One or two we're speaking to' - McKenna on transfer plans

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 11:51 AM January 27, 2022
Ipswich Manager Kieran McKenna applauds the travelling support at AFC Wimbledon after the 2-0 win.

Ipswich Town have won four of their opening five games under new boss Kieran McKenna. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says the club are talking to 'one or two' potential signings ahead of the January transfer window closing at 11pm on Monday.

The Blues have seen Toto Nsiala (Fleetwood), Myles Kenlock (Colchester, loan) and Tomas Holy (Port Vale, loan) depart this month, with Scott Fraser having been linked to Swansea.

They have signed keeper Christian Walton on a permanent deal from Brighton, struck a deal with QPR to keep striker Macauley Bonne on loan until the end of the campaign and brought in midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson on loan from Bristol City.

Asked if there was likely to be any more arrivals over the coming days, McKenna said: “There are still one or two that we’re speaking to. It's not impossible that there’ll be an addition before the end of January.

“As I’ve said, we’re comfortable with what we have - I think we have a good squad, we have cover in most positions - but if we can find that extra little bit of quality or extra little bit of something different in the squad we’ll look to do it.

"That’s something we’re still looking to do over the next few days.”

