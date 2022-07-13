Stu says: Five observations after West Ham friendly defeat

Expert opinion

Ipswich Town lost 2-1 to West Ham in a friendly at Portman Road last night. STUART WATSON reflects on the action.

Conor Chaplin battles for the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

POSITIVE NIGHT

Attracting a crowd of 15,129 for a pre-season friendly speaks volumes about the optimism and excitement among supporters heading into the 2022/23 campaign.

The way they urged the Blues on in pursuit of a late equaliser, before warmly applauding the team off, tells you everything about how many positives there were to take from this narrow defeat.

This was a pretty strong West Ham side. David Moyes started five men who played a key role in the Hammers finishing seventh in the Premier League and reaching the Europa League semi-finals - Lukas Fabianski, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio - plus new £9m signing Flynn Downes and five young academy graduates.

There's every chance, meanwhile, that eight or nine of the team Kieran McKenna started will line-up against Bolton on the opening day of the League One season on July 30.

Flynn Downes, back at Portman Road. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

The scene was set in the third minute when Downes, back at Portman Road in claret and blue, brought the ever-slippery Sone Aluko down from behind. Town skipper Sam Morsy was soon getting stuck in himself. We had ourselves a competitive fixture.

Both West Ham's goals were rebound finishes - Zouma at a 31st minute corner after Christian Walton had saved and James Chesters in the 61st minute after Harrison Ashby rattled the post from the edge of box. Both, arguably, were slightly against the run of play.

When fresh legs were introduced en mass just after the hour, Ipswich mounted a comeback. Kane Vincent-Young's headed finish, after Rekeem Harper's cross had looped up off a defender, was the least they deserved.

Had the game gone on five minutes longer then an equaliser, in all likeliness, would have come.

Freddie Ladapo side-foots against the post. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

NEW BOYS

All four of Town's summer signings featured.

Freddie Ladapo led the line for the opening hour as McKenna deployed last season's often-used 3-4-2-1 system. He looked at his most dangerous when given the opportunity to really get his long, powerful strides motoring. One such moment in the first half saw him race clear one-on-one from inside his own half and hit the base of the post.

Dominic Ball is another player who has added some height and physicality to this team. His solid and simplistic game looks like it could provide a platform for others to shine.

Greg Leigh replaced Matt Penney at half-time. Another athletic player, he had several positive moments going forwards. There was a clever pass in the build-up to Town's goal and a wicked deep deliver which forced Cresswell to chest behind.

Tyreece John-Jules, playing for the first time since he sustained a quad injury for previous loan club Sheffield Wednesday back in February, had a lively 30 minute cameo too. Everything he looked to do was positive.

Kayden Jackson fires a cross across the goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

INJURY COMEBACKS

One of the biggest positives from this game was the return of players from medium-term injuries.

Lee Evans came on at half-time. He's now got 111 minutes under his belt this pre-season since recovering from the knee injury suffered in a 3-0 home win against Burton back on February 19. After an understanbly loose few minutes at the start of the second half, the Welshman started to find his trademark range of passing. His presence saw Town's quality of corner delivery go up a notch too.

George Edmundson and Kayden Jackson were then introduced just after the hour.

It was Edmundson's first appearance since he landed awkwardly on his ankle in a 2-0 home win against Lincoln on March 8. Jackson was playing for the first time since he suffered a 'significant' hamstring injury in the 0-0 home draw with Portsmouth on March 12.

Edmundson tussled with the equally broad Antonio, while Jackson turned on the afterburners a couple of times to get the crowd off their feet.

"That's massive for us," enthused McKenna. "They are three massive players for us and bring a lot of qualities that we missed at times when they were out. It's great to have them back and I'm sure they're just going to get stronger now."

Players take on fluids during a short first half pause in play. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

NOTABLE ABSENTEES

In total, 22 different players got on the pitch for Town. Two notable absentees from the squad were Kyle Edwards and Joe Pigott.

McKenna said Edwards was out with a 'small niggle' and will hopefully be back in time to feature in one of Saturday's pre-season games against Crystal Palace and AFC Wimbledon.

The Blues boss gave the following explanation on Pigott, who is a reported transfer target of League One rivals Portsmouth.

"Joe’s been training well and has been with us since the start of pre-season,” he said.

“He’s part of the squad at the moment, has played in the first two friendlies and will likely be involved again on Saturday.

“It was just that today we wanted to go with one up front in both halves as our system and we thought Freddie (Ladapo) and Kayden (Jackson) needed the minutes from the bench."

Town players celebrate with Kane Vincent-Young after he had pulled a goal back for Town. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

KANE IS ABLE

Kane Vincent-Young will be a very popular goalscorer among team-mates and fans alike.

The cheerful and well-mannered 26-year-old has endured a torrid time with injuries over the last two years, but, fingers crossed, he can put all that behind him now and rediscover his electric form of 2019.

Just like at Needham Market, he was utilised in an advanced right wing role. Just like at Needham Market, he made things happen.

He was in the right place at the right time to head home in the 75th minute. And he almost repeated the feat at the death as Ipswich piled on the pressure.



