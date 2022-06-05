Ipswich Town: Our most read stories of the week

Well, it's been a week of new arrivals at Portman Road, international debuts and a world darts champion picking his favourite-ever Town XI.

Here are some of our most read stories of the last seven days, starting with Mike Bacon's question about whether Town fans would rather go up automatically, or via a Wembley play-off?

Keith Deller's favourite Ipswich Town XI - Credit: Archant

On Monday, 1983 world darts champion, Keith Deller, a big Ipswich Town fan picked his favourite-ever Town XI, with some very big names involved!

But it was after that, major stories began to come out of Portman Road when Andy Warren brought us news of a first signing of the summer, with former Rotherham striker Freddie Ladapo the man.

Town announced details of their first pre-season game of the new season which got fans checking their diaries.

Mark Ashton took up his role as Ipswich Town CEO a year ago today - Credit: Archant

And Wednesday saw the anniversary of Mark Ashton's first year in charge as CEO at Portman Road, a year that has seen so much happen. And one we looked at in detail.

Wes Burns made his international debut for Wales in a Nations League clash in Poland, which Wales lost 1-2, but Burns had a very solid hour of the game.

Dominic Ball joined Town from QPR. - Credit: ITFC

The same day Town announced their second signing of the summer, as Dominic Ball joined from QPR. Ball was quick to say he wanted 'nothing more than to get Town promoted' next season. Music to the ears of Town fans.

And finally, there was a chance to catch up with the latest Kings of Anglia podcast, featuring Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Mike Bacon, giving their thoughts on all things Town.







