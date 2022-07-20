McKenna on Joe Pigott's future at Ipswich Town

News

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says striker Joe Pigott could still have a future at the club.

Town have allowed the front man to join League One rivals Portsmouth on a season-long loan, with no recall option, following his frustrating debut campaign at Portman Road.

The 28-year-old, who scored twice in a 5-2 friendly win against Leyton Orient last night, will still have a year left to run on his Blues contract come next summer.

“I think it’s a really good move for Joe,” said McKenna. “Obviously he had a difficult time last year for a lot of different reasons.

“He’s proven that he can score goals, that he’s a very good player and he’s at a stage now where he feels, and probably rightfully so, that he really wants to be a number one striker and be starting every week somewhere.

“Portsmouth have obviously offered him the opportunity to go and do that. It was a move he wanted to make and we supported him with that."

The Blues boss added: “Obviously it’s a loan move so it doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have a future with the club. It’s a chance for him to go and get games and I’m sure he’ll do well.”

Pigott isn't the only striker to have left Ipswich this summer. James Norwood was released (and has subsequently joined League One rivals Barnsley), Macauley Bonne has returned to parent club QPR (making it clear he'd love to return to Town), while youngster Tyreece Simpson looks set to depart after handing in a transfer request.

McKenna has handed Kayden Jackson a new contract, signed proven League One goalscorer Freddie Ladapo on a free transfer from Rotherham and is keen to add another front man to the mix with Leicester's George Hirst a known target.