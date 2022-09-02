Ranking all of Ipswich Town's nine summer signings

Expert opinion

The summer transfer window has closed, with Ipswich Town adding nine new players. Mark Heath attempts to rank the signings, based on excitement factor and potential impact...

Right, before we get going, full disclosure - when I did this last summer, I ranked Sone Aluko 19th and last of all the Paul Cook signings, and Christian Walton 15th, verdicts which the passing of time has shown to be an absolute disgrace.

So, as I attempt this summer's rankings, I suggest you take them with a large pinch of salt...

Marcus Harness celebrates at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

1) Marcus Harness

In our pre-season predictions, I made Harness my 'best summer signing', and I'm sticking with that because, frankly, it's looking pretty good so far.

Martial arts enthusiast Harness promised he could smash his Pompey numbers - 12 goals and six assists last season - out of the park at Town, and he's started his career in Suffolk in exactly that fashion.

Five goals in his first eight games - he should actually have six - is a superb start to life at Portman Road.

He's shown he can produce all sorts of finishes within those five strikes too, and continues to grow into his role in the Town side.

A great bit of business by Ashton and co.

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

2) Tyreece John-Jules

If I had penned this ranking before a ball had been kicked, TJJ would have been much lower down - all I really knew about him is that he had bags of potential, but got injured a lot.

However, John-Jules has been a revelation so far. Capable of playing as the striker or behind a front man, the 21-year-old will terrify defences at this level with his blend of speed, power and skill.

Scored that cracking solo goal against Shrewsbury, and has also shown a football IQ ahead of his years too, with an ability to win free kicks and create something from nothing.

John-Jules already feels like he's moved away from the youth prospect tag to establish himself as an important senior member of the Town side. Sam Morsy rates him - and that's good enough for me.

Panutche Camara has joined Ipswich Town from Plymouth Argyle - Credit: Pagepix

3) Panutche Camara

What a signing! Stealing the best player from a promotion rival is always great fun, especially when it's on deadline day.

And, in pinching Camara from Plymouth, a side they'll play in the last game of September, Town have pulled off something of a coup.

The 25-year-old can excel in multiple positions across midfield, as well as behind the striker, will run all day long and can create as well as break up play.

Versatile, adaptable and potentially one of the best players in the third tier - all for just £500,000. The only reason he's not higher on this list is because he's not played yet this season due to a groin injury. I want to see him on the grass first.

Leif Davis pictured during Town's 3-0 win at Shrewsbury Town - Credit: Ross Halls

4) Leif Davis

Having watched left back Davis make his debut against Bolton in the season opener, I was pretty underwhelmed. He gave away a penalty, got booked and showed little sign of offering the sort of threat going forward on the left that Town so desperately needed.

Of course, £1m man Davis had just returned from a pre-season tour of Australia with Leeds United, and I should have factored that into my judgement. We don't though, do we?

Since then, the 22-year-old has been improving game by game, and looks to be exactly what the doctor ordered down the left.

He's pacey, robust and can whip in crosses - in fact my esteemed colleague Andy Warren suggested that Town carried more threat down the left than the right in a recent game, a statement which would have been I-need-a-sit-down staggering just a few weeks ago.

Greg Leigh pictured against Bolton - Credit: Ross Halls

5) Greg Leigh

Of all nine signings, I suspect Leigh's placement in this list is the one which will raise eyebrows, given he's not an established starter.

Not yet, anyway. I really like Leigh, who possesses the sort of next-level athleticism which at times looks unfair for opponents.

He teams that with a real confidence and swagger too, making him compelling viewing wherever he is on the pitch.

An impact sub and occasional starter for now, but I suspect Leigh could well find a regular way into the team somewhere before the end of the season.

Freddie Ladapo during the Papa John's Trophy win against Northampton Town - Credit: Ross Halls

6) Freddie Ladapo

Town's first signing of the summer enjoyed a good pre-season, bagging three goals in five friendly games.

Striker Ladapo found the net harder to locate when the real business began however, going six games without a goal and prompting much gnashing of teeth in some quarters.

He finally bagged himself a strike on Tuesday night though, and one hopes that will be the catalyst for more to follow - he's certainly proven he can score plenty at this level.

Away from the mini goal-drought, I've liked what I've seen from Freddie - he works hard, presses well and can hold the ball up and link play.

Gassan Ahadme has signed for Ipswich Town on a three-year contract - Credit: ITFC

7) Gassan Ahadme

Another deadline day signing, I love the addition of Ahadme to this Town side.

He's already scored five goals for the worst team in League One - including the fastest goal in Burton history, bagged after just 11 seconds at Cambridge United in a wild 4-3 defeat earlier this month.

Ahadme is big, fast and powerful - all qualities which Kieran McKenna admires. He's ex-Norwich too, of course - but you can't have it all.

I think he'll be a really good addition to the Blues, battling and pushing Ladapo for that lone striker role.

Dominic Ball pictured after the Papa John's Trophy win against Northampton Town - Credit: Ross Halls

8) Dominic Ball

It seems really unfair to have Ball down this low, given what a good signing he is - but, to use a classic football cliché, it is what it is.

And he's eighth because we haven't really seen a lot of him thus far, having been hampered by an ankle injury since the season kicked off.

In his absence, Lee Evans seems to have wrapped up the starting midfield role alongside skipper and first name on the team sheet Sam Morsy, so Ball will have to bide his time for now.

He showed what sort of character he is by playing pretty much the whole game with a dead leg on his debut against Northampton on Tuesday, and will be a superb back-up option in midfield, who will no doubt push for a starting place as the season wears on.

But right now I can't rank him above others on this list.

Richard Keogh thumbs up during his Town debut against Northampton - Credit: Ross Halls

9) Richard Keogh

Someone has to be bottom, and it's Keogh on this list. If it's any consolation Richard, look at my rankings from last season and take comfort from what complete nonsense they proved to be.

Like Ball, I must stress that I think Keogh is a good signing - a veteran defender and leader with serious pedigree who will help develop the likes of Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson and generally be as important off the pitch as on it.

But he'll likely play less than most of the others on this list, so he's here for now.