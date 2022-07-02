Seven Suffolk villages that have received national recognition

The Freston Boot near Ipswich has been named the best pub in Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk is home to countless charming villages - and now the rest of the UK is starting to take note.

Across the county, each little community continues to demonstrate immense pride in their surroundings and with plenty of unique businesses, sights and days out just waiting to be discovered, Suffolk is a magical place.

Here are seven villages that have received national recognition this year...

Walpole, Halesworth

Walpole Old Chapel, Halesworth - Credit: The Friends of Walpole Old Chapel

Recently, Walpole received a massive boost when the village's chapel received a £54,000 grant from Historic England in order to help save the building from large cracks.

Due to the chapel's historical significance, the village is said to attract visitors from across the UK and the "historic gem" is a pillar of the local community.

Grundisburgh, Woodbridge

The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen has been named as the best farm shop/deli in East Anglia at the Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards 2022. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Just outside Woodbridge, Grundisburgh has become a village buzzing with excitement recently.

At the heart of it is The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen which was included in a list of the best new 'hip' grocery shops as well as being named the best farm shop in East Anglia at the Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards 2022.

Dunwich, Saxmundham

Dunwich beach is well known for its beauty and history - Credit: Archant

Dunwich is well known for its beautiful beach and fascinating history - and people from across the country are beginning to notice.

This week, The Sunday Times included Dunwich in its shortlist of the nation's "most beautiful" coastlines, beating out more than 750 other beaches visited by the publication's chief travel writer Chris Haslam.

Hasketon, Woodbridge

Pretty sheep out in a meadow at Hasketon - Credit: citizenside.com

Another village near Woodbridge that is achieving national recognition is Hasketon.

In June, The Secret Meadows, located in the idyllic village, won first prize in the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park category at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

Freston, Ipswich

In Freston, it's the food and drink that's bringing in the visitors.

Sat on the River Orwell, The Freston Boot pub was named the best pub in Suffolk at the National Pub & Bar Awards 2022.

Walberswick, Southwold

Walberswick beach is gaining national recognition - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Another village that is gaining increasing recognition for its stunning coastline is Walberswick, just outside of Southwold.

The coastal village was included in a guide of the best beaches to visit by The Telegraph, with just 20 beaches included across the country.

Hengrave, Bury St Edmunds

In west Suffolk, one village outside Bury St Edmunds has become renowned across the country for its primary wedding venue.

Hengrave is home to Hengrave Hall which was named the seventh best place to get married in the entire UK this year by researchers at The Brindley Group.