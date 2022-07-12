'It can act as an inspiration' - McKenna on Burns' Wales debut
- Credit: PA
Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna believes Wes Burns' recent Wales debut could help him attract players to the club.
Burns arrived at Portman Road for a nominal fee last summer having spent five seasons playing third-tier football for Fleetwood Town.
The former Bristol City youngster was converted from right-back into a flying winger by Paul Cook though and then really found his groove when used as an advanced right wing-back after McKenna took over last December.
He ended the campaign as Town's 13-goal topscorer, scooped several end-of-season awards, signed a new improved contract until 2025 and then earned his first three international caps when facing Poland, Belgium and Holland in the Nations League.
"I think it's a really good advert for the club," said McKenna, when asked about the potential for Burns to be included in Wales' squad for the winter World Cup in Qatar, thus being unavailable for Town's games in late November and early December.
"Wes was 26 when he arrived here and we didn't pay a big fee or anything like that to get him from Fleetwood.
"His career hadn't escalated too high. He's had a good League One career up until then.
"But he found the right fit here, we all got behind him, he feels confident, he feels at home and he's kicked on in his career.
"To make his Wales debut at 27 finishes off a really good season for him.
"Hopefully that acts as inspiration for other players - be it ones who are already here or ones set to arrive - that this is a club you can come to and improve and go forwards in your career."
After an extended summer break, Burns joined up with Town's squad ahead of their recent week-long training camp at Loughborough University.
Most Read
- 1 'Unspoilt' Suffolk coastal town and village named among best in England
- 2 'I can't bring my car out of the road': Parking troubles in Suffolk village street
- 3 Historic Bury St Edmunds jewellers to close after 277 years
- 4 Barn 'fully destroyed' as fire breaks out in Suffolk village
- 5 Second person dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich
- 6 New theme park to open near Colchester at the end of the week
- 7 Things we could learn from tonight's West Ham friendly
- 8 Former Darsham Nurseries chef opens exciting new café by the coast
- 9 New fashion store opens in Suffolk seaside town
- 10 Review: The once-closed pub now making waves on Norfolk coast
McKenna's men take on Premier League club West Ham, at Portman Road, in their third pre-season friendly tonight (7pm ko). A crowd of around 13,500 is expected for the game.