'It can act as an inspiration' - McKenna on Burns' Wales debut

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna believes Wes Burns' recent Wales debut could help him attract players to the club.

Burns arrived at Portman Road for a nominal fee last summer having spent five seasons playing third-tier football for Fleetwood Town.

The former Bristol City youngster was converted from right-back into a flying winger by Paul Cook though and then really found his groove when used as an advanced right wing-back after McKenna took over last December.

He ended the campaign as Town's 13-goal topscorer, scooped several end-of-season awards, signed a new improved contract until 2025 and then earned his first three international caps when facing Poland, Belgium and Holland in the Nations League.

"I think it's a really good advert for the club," said McKenna, when asked about the potential for Burns to be included in Wales' squad for the winter World Cup in Qatar, thus being unavailable for Town's games in late November and early December.

Wes Burns played for Wales in recent Nations League games against Poland, Belgium and Holland. - Credit: PA

"Wes was 26 when he arrived here and we didn't pay a big fee or anything like that to get him from Fleetwood.

"His career hadn't escalated too high. He's had a good League One career up until then.

"But he found the right fit here, we all got behind him, he feels confident, he feels at home and he's kicked on in his career.

"To make his Wales debut at 27 finishes off a really good season for him.

"Hopefully that acts as inspiration for other players - be it ones who are already here or ones set to arrive - that this is a club you can come to and improve and go forwards in your career."

After an extended summer break, Burns joined up with Town's squad ahead of their recent week-long training camp at Loughborough University.

McKenna's men take on Premier League club West Ham, at Portman Road, in their third pre-season friendly tonight (7pm ko). A crowd of around 13,500 is expected for the game.