Signings, an exit and plenty of rumours - how transfer deadline day played out for Ipswich Town

Published: 11:00 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 11:11 PM February 1, 2021

Ipswich Town signed striker Troy Parrott and right-back Luke Matheson on what proved to be a busy transfer deadline day at Portman Road.

The 18-year-olds join the Blues on loan from Tottenham and Wolves respectively at a time when the club’s incoming business was restricted to young players, due to the pressures of the League One salary cap.

Matheson is a player Town came up against last season, with the youngster impressing as the Blues won 1-0 at Rochdale in November 2019, before he secured a £1milllion move to Wolves on the back of a goal-scoring display in Dale’s Carabao Cup loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The teenager, who comes from a family of Norwich City fans and is yet to make his senior debut for Wolves, likes to get forward and could bring a new dimension to the Ipswich attack in the absence of injury victim Kane Vincent-Young.

He is due to arrive at Playford Road for the first time this morning, having driven to Suffolk through the night, when he is expected to train with his new team-mates.

"I am delighted to sign on loan for such a massive club,” he said in a short message after signing. “I cannot wait to get started. See you all soon."

Parrott, a two-cap Republic of Ireland international, cut short a loan spell at Millwall in order to make the move to Portman Road, where he will be hoping for regular football having been in-and-out of the Lions’ side during the first half of the season.

The forward, tipped for a bright future with the Premier League club, has yet to score a senior goal but has been prolific in Spurs’ youth sides while also making four appearances for the senior team.

The pair follow Luke Thomas and Josh Harrop through the door this month, with the latter available for his debut against Blackpool this weekend after a period of self-isolation with Covid-19.

The four arrivals during the January window means, in addition to Mark McGuinness and Keanan Bennetts, Ipswich have six loanees on their books. Only five can be named in a matchday squad, meaning one will need to be left out once Bennetts is back to full fitness.

There was one exit on deadline day, with Brett McGavin joining Ayr United on loan, where he will link up with fellow Town academy graduate Corrie Ndaba, who has made a bright start to his temporary spell in Scotland.

League Two side Salford City showed interest in Jack Lankester but a deal was not completed by the 11pm deadline, with fellow fourth-tier side Bolton Wanderers not following up prior interest in Armando Dobra on deadline day.

Toto Nsiala was the subject of interest from Doncaster and Fleetwood but no move was made, while Jon Nolan and Kayden Jackson were never close to departing Portman Road despite links to Peterborough and Huddersfield respectively.