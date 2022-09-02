5 times Suffolk has received national recognition

From the best beaches to the best Mexican restaurants, Suffolk has received national recognition on a number of occasions.

Here are five times the county has been recognised at national level.

The most beautiful beaches

Those who live in Suffolk or visiting the county are spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing a beach to spend the day at.

Visitors enjoying a sunny day at Dunwich beach on the Suffolk coast - Credit: Archant

Three Suffolk beaches - Felixstowe North, Southwold Denes and Dunwich - were recently named among the "most beautiful" in the UK by the Sunday Times.

Abigail, Gabi and Archie Chapman enjoying an ice cream at Felixstowe beach - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It comes after after Felixstowe South and Pier and Southwold beaches both scooped a Blue Flag award for their quality, the way they are managed and the facilities on offer.

The best pubs

Suffolk is home to a number of incredible pubs - with many of them receiving national recognition for their fine food and drink.

The Unruly Pig, which is managed by Brendan Padfield, was recently named the best gastropub in the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs 2022 list.

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig, the UK's best gastropub. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

In 2021 the Bromeswell pub was also announced as the dining pub of the year in the Good Pub Guide.

Another award-winning pub that is worth a visit is the Bildeston Crown.

Husband-and-wife duo Chris and Hayley Lee manage the Bildeston Crown hotel - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Chris and Hayley Lee's pub near Ipswich has won a number of awards over the years - including being the only Suffolk venue named in the Good Hotel Guide's pubs with rooms list in 2019.

The High Street pub was also one of only two in the county to receive a coveted three AA Rosettes last year.

Award-winning shops

From deli's to farm shops, there are a number of award-winning shops that are well worth a visit in Suffolk.

The Railway Farm Shop in east Suffolk was recently named one of the best in the country by an eco-lifestyle magazine.

The Railway Farm Shop near Saxmundham has been named as one of the best in the UK - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Grundisburgh-based deli shop was recently named as the best shop/deli in East Anglia at the prestigious Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards 2022.

The deli had only been open for 11 months before receiving national recognition, with the shop initially beginning as a side project of The Dog at Grundisburgh during the 2020 lockdown.

The best Mexican restaurant

A Bury St Edmunds Mexican restaurant was named one of the best of its kind in the UK in a national awards competition.

(l to r) Fernando Vieira, waiter, Victor Fernandes, manager, Katka Zapletalova, Karl Hollingsworth, owner, Joao Fernandes, sous chef, Katy Jones, waitress, and James Mckay, supervisor, at Amigos Mexican Restaurant on Brentgovel Street in Bury St Edmunds which has been named the best Mexican in the UK - Credit: Danielle Booden

Amigos Mexican Restaurant in Bury St Edmunds was included on the shortlist for the Best Mexican Establishment of the Year category at the Food Awards England 2022.

The restaurant was recognised as the best Mexican in the Midlands region before being named as the overall winner for the entire country.

The best ear specialist

A popular Suffolk business was crowned the best Audiologist of the Year in London and South East during a recent prestigious awards ceremony.

Jason Curtis with the Audiologist of the Year award - Credit: The Prestige Awards

Ear View Ltd, an Ear Wax removal servic, had only been open for 12 months before scooping the national award at The Prestige Awards.

Jason Curtis, the director of the company, said: "It is an outstanding achievement and one I am incredibly proud of.

"It was a fantastic feeling to win this award and demonstrates all the hard work over the past 12 months has been worthwhile."