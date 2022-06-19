Ipswich Town: Our most read stories of the week

This week's big talking Ipswich Town point has been the release of next season's kits.

On Tuesday we discovered it was to be made by Umbro, on Wednesday we were told that 'Ipswich Town Foundation' would join Ed Sheeran as shirt sponsors and then finally, on Thursday, we got to see what the new designs look like.

You can watch our very own Mark Heath and Andy Warren unboxing the new shirts here.

It may be the last week of the off-season, but there has been some Blues news to bring you.

Homegrown defender Elkan Baggott scored a peach of a goal for Indonesia and then promptly signed a new three-year deal.

Homegrown coach Adem Atay, who led the club's Under-18s to an FA Youth Cup semi-final in 2021, has been head-hunted by Premier League club Aston Villa.

Homegrown striker Tyreece Simpson, meanwhile, has been spoken about by Peterborough United chief Barry Fry.

Elsewhere, ex-Town skipper Matt Holland told us just how excited and positive he is for the coming campaign.

This coming week will be a busy one, so stick with us. Tomorrow, the players return for the start of pre-season, then Thursday is fixtures release day.